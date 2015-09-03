Hattiesburg man charged with abusing vulnerable person

Stacy Ford, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of felony abuse of a vulnerable person. Photo Source Forrest County Sheriff's Department

An investigation into abuse allegations in a Forrest County home for the mentally challenged has landed one man behind bars.

Stacey Ford, 37, of Hattiesburg was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony county of abuse of a vulnerable person.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said an investigation through his office and the Forrest County Sheriff's Department revealed that Ford was physically abusing a resident while working as a direct care worker.

Ford was booked into the Forrest County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

