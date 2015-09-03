Forecast: A few showers and thunderstorms expected today.

Another hot day is expected with highs in the lowe to mid 90s with a 30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Hot on Friday with a few showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

