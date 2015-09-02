Forecast: Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm today.

Partly cloudy and hot today with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows around 70.

30% chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s.

