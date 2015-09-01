Hattiesburg Fire Department fights fully-involved warehouse fire

Hattiesburg Fire responded to a fully-involved warehouse fire on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg Tuesday morning.

The MDOT storage warehouse caught fire around 10:45 a.m.

Five fire trucks were on scene to control the fire, including a ladder truck to spray the building from above.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for a slideshow of fire damage photos

Mississippi Power was also on scene to shut off power going into the building.

MDOT Sixth District Engineer Kelly Castleberry said the building stored erosion control items like hay, erosion blankets and materials for mulch that are used to level the ground during new construction. He says the department doesn't know how much money was lost between the damaged building and materials, but says it should alter roadside crews' work.

"It's one of a few facilities we have like this, so we still have items on hand to continue our job just as everyday," Castleberry said. "We'll look at the items that were damaged and see about replacement."

The hay and other materials were locked into the building. Fire Marshall Johnny Jackson said it is likely the hay just spontaneously combusted, and officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Rachel Fairchild, owner of Fairchild Construction, the building and property was sold to MDOT a few years ago. She said it has hard to watch a piece of company history burn.

"It's just a really odd feeling standing here and watching a building that a lot of us worked in and around for decades go up in smoke," Fairchild said.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.