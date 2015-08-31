Purvis man falls victim to Waynesboro check forgery suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Purvis man falls victim to Waynesboro check forgery suspect

Shad Nichols, 45 Shad Nichols, 45
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

Ronnie Touchstone is the owner of Touchstone Electrical Company in Purvis. He said he was shocked to learn that someone was forging checks in his company’s name.

“I had the bank call me one day and tell me they had a man trying to cash a check on me down at Lumberton,” Touchstone said.

The man that Touchstone is referring to is Shad Nichols, 45. According to investigator Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department, Nichols has been cashing a lot of fake checks, so they are looking for him.

“He’s cashed several checks from a business, forged the checks and forged them in various names and cashed them at several, banks,” Hopkins said. “He’s suspected in two cases, one in Quitman and one in Meridian.”

Touchstone said after the first incident, his local bank told him to close his account, but he received another phone call from a different bank.

“It was down on the coast and he was trying to cash a check down there, but the checking account had been stopped,” Touchstone said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nichols, call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly