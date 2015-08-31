5 healthy foods for tailgate menu

Football season kicks off this weekend as the University of Southern Mississippi takes on Mississippi State University at the Rock. This means tailgate parties across campus, parking lots and the stadium are in order. Here are 5 healthy menu options to increase long lasting energy at your next tailgate party.

1. Home-made salsa and chips:

Fresh tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which has been shown to prevent heart disease. The juicy red vegetable also makes for a good ol' traditional salsa dip along with chips. It's easy to make, fresh chopped chiles, onions, cilantro and lime juice can add flavor to your next tailgate party.

2. Grilled Fish:

Consider adding a few of good fat to your grill this season. Salmon, trout and herring contains those Omega-3 fatty acids that can help lower your risk of heart disease and high cholesterol. It also contains protein shared in other meats that leaves a full hearty feeling. The night before marinate your fish in olive oils, basil and other lively seasonings for a burst of zang.

3. Strawberry Salad:

On the lighter side, a strawberry salad can play out as a good snack between touchdowns. This salad contains a rich source of nutrients for diabetics looking for healthier options. The spinach contains iron, vitamins and minerals that are essential to hair, skin and bone promotion. Almonds also give this salad plenty of health benefits when it comes to fiber and reducing cancer risk.

4. Grilled Corn:

The secret to healthy grilled corn is out. Olive oil is the key ingredient when it comes to delicious robust tailgate meal. It's not only affordable financially but in the antioxidant department as well. This quick and easy component prevents anemia caused by iron and vitamin deficiencies.

5. Fruit salad:

Classic fruit bowls are refreshing. light and a sure winner when it comes to the tailgate menu. This season make your fruit bowl more exotic by adding a variety of blackberries, raspberries and bananas. Packed with tons on potassium and amino acids that boosts mood and memory, make bananas your go to ingredient for touchdown victory dance energy. Along with blackberries and raspberries which naturally provides brain power and an anti-aging regiment.

