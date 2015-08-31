Forecast: Hot day expected in the Pine Belt.

Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the mid 90s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Better rain chances will be around Wednesday into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather