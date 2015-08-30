Suspect arrested for motor vehicle theft

Waynesboro police arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Earnest Dewayne Bunch was apprehended by authorities after fleeing on foot into the swamp area South of South & Hough Streets near the Waynesboro area.

Authorities said Bunch was also wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing two Hunting Camps.

Bunch is currently in the Wayne County Detention Center.

