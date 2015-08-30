Tina Campbell performs at West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg

Hundreds gathered at West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg Sunday for a special service called Impact Sunday.

The service brought friends and family in the community together.

Grammy winning singer Tina Campbell of the group Mary Mary gave a personal testimony and performed her new song called “Destiny.”

Pastor Marcus Cathey said the service was also a great way to celebrate the opening of their brand new worship center in the Palmer’s Crossing community.

“We've been blessed to be in our current facility on Hartford in West Hattiesburg for some time now and the Lord opened an opportunity to worship in the Palmer's Crossing community,” Cathey said. “What we are focusing on now is the power of prayer. There are so many things happening in our world today that I firmly believe that God's people must understand the power of prayer and exercise that right.”

The Palmer’s Crossing campus is located on Airport road in Hattiesburg.

