Suspect wanted in Waynesboro for forging checks

Suspected wanted for allegedly forging checks in the Waynesboro area.

Waynesboro police are searching for a suspect accused of manufacturing and forging checks.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Shad Nichols, 45 allegedly copied the design of a check from a local business, forged the checks and cashed them at banks in the Waynesboro area.

Authorities said he forged four separate checks in various names at $1,500 each.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 601-735-5323.

