RECIPE: Garlic lime chicken

A slow cooker recipe that is ideal while we transition into the fall months. This is a recipe that is versatile and can be used in any dish that calls for tender chicken.

Makes 4 servings

Ideal slow cooker size: 3 quart

Cooking time: 4-6 hours

You'll need:

2 lbs of boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or you can use 6 bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed)

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce or tamari

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp dry mustard

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 Tbsp minute tapioca

Directions:

1. Place chicken in slow cooker.

2. Combine the soy sauce, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, mustard, pepper and tapioca in a bowl and whisk until combined. Pour over chicken.

3. Cover and cook on LOW 4-6 hours. Shred up chicken and serve with sauce over rice.

