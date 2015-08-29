RECIPE: Garlic lime chicken - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

RECIPE: Garlic lime chicken

365 Days of Cooking

A slow cooker recipe that is ideal while we transition into the fall months. This is a recipe that is versatile and can be used in any dish that calls for tender chicken. 

Makes 4 servings

Ideal slow cooker size:  3 quart

Cooking time:  4-6 hours

You'll need: 

  • 2 lbs of boneless, skinless chicken thighs (or you can use 6 bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed)
  • 1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce or tamari
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1/2 tsp dry mustard
  • 1/2 tsp ground pepper
  • 1 Tbsp minute tapioca

Directions: 

1.  Place chicken in slow cooker. 

2.  Combine the soy sauce, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, mustard, pepper and tapioca in a bowl and whisk until combined.  Pour over chicken.

3.  Cover and cook on LOW 4-6 hours.  Shred up chicken and serve with sauce over rice.

Source: 365 Days of Cooking

