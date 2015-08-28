Waynesboro man charged with rape, burglary

A man was arrested in Waynesboro for allegedly breaking into the home of an elderly woman and attempting to rape her.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Mark Howard Pittman broke in the through the back door of the home on Turner Street.

Officials said the homeowner was able to escape and call police. Once authorities arrived on the scene, they found Pittman hiding in the bathroom partially dressed.

Authorities said Pittman is a registered sex offender. He made his initial court appearance Friday and his bond was set at $50,000 on residential burglary and $200,000 on the attempted rape of a vulnerable adult charged.

