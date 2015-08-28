Suspect arrested in connection to Waynesboro murder

A Waynesboro man has been arrested in connection to a murder at an apartment complex.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Allen Lewis Chambers was initially taken into custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Authorities said Chambers had been repeatedly avoiding numerous attempts by investigators to speak with him concerning his knowledge and or involvement in the murder of Gary Wayne Martin on July 12 on North Street at the High Rise Apartment.

Once taken into custody, authorities said they attempted to interview Chambers who refused to cooperate with them.

Authorities said based on new evidence and Chambers’ unwillingness to cooperate in the investigation, he has been charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder and armed robbery in relation to the murder.

Chambers is in the Wayne County Detention Center on “No Bond” pending the decision on indictment by the next Wayne County grand jury.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.