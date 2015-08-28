Tropical Storm Erika detailed forecast

MOSELLE, MS (WDAM) - As Tropical Storm Erika continue to trek mainly west through the northern Caribbean, the forecast track continue to shift west with it. While the forecast track is shifting, forecasting the track of Erika has been a very difficult task for meteorologists with the National Hurricane Center. This storm is proving, again, that Mother Nature does it's own thing.

It's her world, we are just living in it.

Erika is currently on track to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The main concern for any of the Gulf Coast states with this storm is current;y: Heavy rains, flooding, and damaging - but not devastating - winds.

A few things to keep in mind as you watch the video above:

Tropical Depression: Winds below 39mph

Tropical Storm: Winds between 39mph and 73mph

Hurricane: Winds above 74mph