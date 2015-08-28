5 ways to clean your home with vinegar this weekend

After a long work week we find ourselves planning weekend activities along with a little house cleaning. Sometimes we have a tendency to overlook the natural everyday items we keep in our homes. Vinegar is one of the many cleaning jewels hidden in our kitchen cabinets we should use more often.

Here are 5 ways you can clean your home with vinegar this weekend:

1. Clean your shower head:

The supplies you will need are: distilled white vinegar, lemon essential oil, a ziplock sandwich bag and a hair tie/thick rubber band. Fill your sandwich bag with enough distilled white vinegar and 3 to 4 drops of lemon oil. Be sure to submerge shower head completely inside bag. Then use a hair tie or a sturdy rubber band and wrap it around the neck of the shower head to hold the shower bag in place. Keep tied together for at lease 4 hours. Once removed take a wet sponge and simply wipe off the left over grime. Run the shower for 1 or 2 minutes before hopping in the shower.

2. Clean your microwave:

The supplies you will need are: white vinegar, lemons and a microwave safe bowl. Fill microwave safe bowl with water just below the top edges. Slice one lemon into multiple pieces and put them inside the bowl. Add a splash of vinegar. Place the bowl inside the microwave and cook on high for 5 minutes. When the 5 minutes are up let the bowl sit inside the microwave for at lease 3 minutes longer. When the 3 minutes are over remove the bowl and wipe out the microwave with a damp sponge or cloth. The grim, food and grease should wipe away smoothly without effort.

3. Clean your stove:

The supplies you will need are: vinegar, dish soap, sponge, spray bottle, dry cloth or paper towel. Start off by removing the stove grates (if you have a gas stove top) and set them inside the sink with hot soapy water. With a sponge or paper towel brush away loose crumbs. Create a mixture of half water, half vinegar inside your spray bottle. Then generously spray down your stove with water vinegar mixture and allow it to sit for at lease 2 to 3 minutes. (Dont forget about the knobs and back panel.) After wipe away all the grime and dirt.

If its been a while since you've cleaned your stove and you still have some left over grease, attack it with a toothbrush and dish soap. Just apply soap to toothbrush and scrub in circular motions. The water vinegar solution would have loosened up the grease making it easier to clean desired areas.

4. Clean your shower/tub:

The supplies you will need are: sponge, vinegar, spray bottle and dish washing soap. This procedure is similar to the last. Create a mixture of half dish soap, half vinegar inside your spray bottle. Then generously spray down your shower/tub with soap vinegar mixture and allow it to sit for at lease 2 to 3 minutes. After the time is up just give it a quick wipe down with a sponge and rinse away all the grime.

5. Remove carpet stains:

The supplies you will need are: white vinegar, spray bottle, cloth and an iron. Create a mixture of half water, half vinegar inside your spray bottle. Then generously spray carpet stain with water vinegar mixture and place a damp cloth over the stain. Place your iron on the steam setting and iron over the cloth for about 30 seconds. If the stain is really stubborn, repeat the steps.