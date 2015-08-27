Spider bite hospitalizes Waynesboro officer - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Spider bite hospitalizes Waynesboro officer

Warning, images of the spider bites may be disturbing to some. Warning, images of the spider bites may be disturbing to some.
A Waynesboro officer's organs began shutting down after sustaining a brown recluse spider bite. A Waynesboro officer's organs began shutting down after sustaining a brown recluse spider bite.
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

With more than three decades in law enforcement, Investigator Don Hopkins has been taking down the bad guys, but a few weeks ago he met his biggest match.

He was bitten by a brown recluse spider, but he doesn’t recall when it happened.

“My leg was itching and I reached down to scratch and I had a dark brown spot there I looked at it, and it was kind of purplish on the top,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins went to the doctor and was placed on antibiotics, but four days later the spot on his leg worsened. 

Hopkins said the venom from the spider was injected into his blood stream, causing his organs to shut down.

He was admitted into Anderson Hospital in Meridian. He said for days his health was deteriorating, almost to the point of death.  Hopkins didn’t think he would survive.

“I remember talking to my wife, and I said I don’t think I’m going to make it,” Hopkins said.

After days of treatment, Hopkins condition started to improve.  He’s back on the job and doing what he loves.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

