VIDEO: Will Burger King and McDonald’s make McWhopper?

Within an “an open letter” advertisement lies the collaboration of a food fanatic’s delight, the McWhopper. The Burger King sandwich proposal ad appeared yesterday in the New York Times and Chicago Tribune, in hopes for a symbol of world peace on Wednesday.

Both news sources suggest “a one-off collaboration between Burger Kind and McDonald’s to create something special – something that gets the world talking” about Peace Day. Peace One Day is a non-profit organization campaigning to make Peace Day Sept. 21 an annual day of global unity. However, everything came to a halting stop when McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said “We love the intention but think our two brands could do something bigger to make a difference.” in a Facebook post.

The ad displays a 2-in-1 burger made with six parts of the big mac and six parts of the whopper. After each layer of burger goodness compiles together, it would be packaged inside a world McWhopper Peace Day box.

Not to mention, if the McWhopper collaboration succeeded the proposed location would have been in Atlanta serving as the midway point between Burger King’s headquarters in Miami and McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago.

“It’s a great move by Burger King. It’s a win-win for them. You can’t lose,” said Dan Azzaro, senior lecturer in the advertising program at DePaul University College of Communication. “It’s all about ‘How do you agitate the giant?"