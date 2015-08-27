Forecast: Yet another great weather day expected.

A very nice day is expected in the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 80s.

Clear and cool again tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunny weather is on tap for Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

Slightly better rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday into early next week with a general slow warming trend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather