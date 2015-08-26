Bellevue City officials sign incorporation petition, open city hall

Officials rallying for the City of Bellevue now have their first few signatures.

City officials held a ribbon cutting for the new city hall building in Bellegrass and welcomed supporters to sign the incorporation petition. The city needs two-thirds of registered voters in the area that could become Bellevue to sign the petition to move forward with incorporation plans.

Sen. John Polk and Lamar County District supervisor Phillip Carlisle were the first two to sign after the Bellevue mayor and alderpeople.

Bellevue Mayor John Adcock says this kind of support just days after the formal incorporation announcement is encouraging.

He said city leadership has consulted with professionals who have helped other cities incorporate to gather specifics about lowering the fire rating and enchancing police protection.

Residents at today's event said they still have things they would like to know, like what the residential and commercial zoning would look like and how much incorporation would cost, but said they support Bellevue after weighing their options.

Both said they would like to be a part of this new city instead of see Hattiesburg expand west.

Adcock said they will be getting out into the community to promote their petition and gather signatures

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.