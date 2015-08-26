Mississippi State Department of Health urges water safety alert

Foxworth Water and Sewerage Association issued a boil-water alert for customers Wednesday morning for those who receive drinking water from their water supply located in Marion County.

Approximately 75 customers from Old Morgan Town Road south to Hwy 98 west, including Hickory Street, Marion Street and East Jefferson Street. The Mississippi State Department of Health was notified of the pressure loss due to one or multiple line breaks. According to the Health Department, when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can seep back into the water.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled for at lease one minute before consumption. Foxworth Water and Sewerage Association will be notified when safe water test results become available.

Checklist for Safe Water Use:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in the parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

AND REMEMBER

Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe,

Fish in aquariums are not affected.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwater through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

Epidemiology 24-hour hotline contact: 601-576-7400

