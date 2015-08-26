VIDEO: Donald Trump removes Univision journalist Jorge Ramos from press conference

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had Univision journalist Jorge Ramos removed from a press conference on Tuesday night in Dubuque, Iowa.

Wednesday morning, Trump said on TODAY in a live interview that Ramos was “totally, absolutely out of line.”

The dispute began when Ramos asked a question out of turn while another reporter was addressed by Trump. “Excuse sit down! You were’t called. Sit Down.” Trump hissed across the room. As Ramos continued his question the Republican candidate said “Go back to Univision.” He then after requested his security guard to escort Ramos out of the room.

“It’s never happened anywhere in the world. I’be never been forcibly removed from a press conference of an interview before.” Ramos reported told his network Univision. However, he was allowed back into the room to ask two questions.

Both men resumed their question and answer forum which lead to the $500 million lawsuit Trump filed against Univision.

