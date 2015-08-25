Britton wins Republican nomination for public service commissioner

According to the Associated Press, Sam Britton wins the Republican nomination for public service commissioner for Mississippi. He will face Thomas Blanton in the election Nov. 4.

Britton has spent over 30 years in accounting and finance-related positions.

He holds several licenses and credentials within accounting-related and real estate management. He resides in Laurel with his wife Robin Robinson.

An earlier version of this story reported that Sam Britton won the Public Service Commissioner position for Mississippi. This was an error, and we apologize for the discrepancy.

