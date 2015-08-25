Bond set for Jasper County murder suspects

The suspects in a Jasper County murder investigation were in court Friday morning for their initial appearances.

The suspects involved in the incident have been identified as Kendrick Antwain Waters and Andrew Chandler Yeend. Both suspects have been charged with first degree murder, according to Eric Hill, chief deputy for the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

Yeend's bond was set at $500,000. Waters did not receive bond because he was a convicted felon out on parole.

The Scene:

A Heidelberg man is dead after being shot multiple times Monday night.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Sargent said the sheriff's department received a call around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a man shot on County Road 8.

Sargent said they found 40-year-old Anthony Bridges in the road with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff said Bridges had just gotten off work. He also said no other vehicles or people were around.

A vehicle that was processed as evidence earlier in the investigation has been confirmed part of the crime scene. Surveillance video shows the victim getting into the car with the suspects.

Hill said no motive has been determined at this time, but it has been confirmed that the suspects were scheduled to give the victim a ride.

