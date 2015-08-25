Forecast: Cool nights ahead!

Sunny and less humid today with highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

This stretch of nice weather will last into the weekend with a gradual warming trend by then.3

We are now tracking Tropical Storm Erika and will keep you posted.

