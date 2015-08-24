Next tropical system becoming organized, no name yet

Looking into the tropical models, it looks like the next tropical system will be named soon. So while Danny is no more, Erika looks to be the next named storm. This will likely happen in the next 24 hours. The area of interest is currently located about 900 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Or roughly the same place Danny was on Friday.

For more information on the forecast track, forecast strength, as well as cool graphics maps and info, check this out: READ MORE