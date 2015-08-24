Forecast: Cold front coming!

A very strong cold front for this time of year will move through the Pine Belt later today.

There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon but the weather begins to clear up by tonight.

No rain is in the forecast Tuesday into the weekend.

Lows could actually be in the upper 50s Thursday morning! Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather