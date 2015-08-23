RECIPE: Easy peach cobbler

August is the prime time season for peaches. So, what better way to use this sweet fruit than to whip up a decadent dessert?

You'll need:

2 15oz cans of peaches (drain one can and reserve the syrup of the other)

1 stick butter

1 cup flour (self-rising)

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

Directions:

-Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

-Melt the butter on the stove and pour into a 9x12 baking dish.

-In a separate mixing bowl mix together the flour, sugar, milk and reserved syrup from one can.

-Pour the mix over the melted butter and layer the peaches on top (do not mix).

-Bake for approximately 1 hour.

-The cobbler is done when the batter rises and the crust is a nice golden brown.

Source: This Girl's Life Blog

