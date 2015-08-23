One dead, two arrested in Laurel shooting

Michael Williams 22, (left) and Curtis Williams 23, (right) are suspects in Laurel Shooting.

One man is dead and two others were arrested after a shooting in Laurel Sunday morning.

According to the Laurel Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the interstate Mini-Mart located in the 800 block of Chantilly Street.

Authorities said Christopher Hailes, 25, was shot once at the scene.

The two suspects, Michael Williams, 22, and Curtis Williams, 23, of Heidelberg were taken into custody.

Hailes was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said they are expected to be charged with murder and will make their initial court appearance on Monday.

