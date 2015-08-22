VIDEO: Chinese artist creates firework ladder in the sky

This video is quite spectacular as contemporary Chinese artist, Cai Guoqiang, created a 1,650 foot sky ladder by using a weather balloon and fireworks. His show took place in China at the beginning of August. Reports said the artist's creation was a tribute to his grandmother who just turned 100 years old. Gouqiang lives in New York City and he is best know for using gunpowder in his wondrous works.

