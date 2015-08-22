U-Haul truck crashes on I-59

The driver of a U-Haul truck escaped serious injuries after losing control and crashing on I-59 Saturday.

Authorities said the driver was traveling southbound near the Moselle exit just after 3 p.m. when the tire on the truck blew out, causing the truck to veer into the median and lay on its side.

Officials said the male driver suffered minor cuts and bruises, but refused medical treatment.

The accident also stalled traffic in the northbound lane.

