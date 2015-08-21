5-year-old Laurel girl receives heart transplant - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

5-year-old Laurel girl receives heart transplant

5 year-old Jenna receives a warm welcome home after heart transplant surgery. 5 year-old Jenna receives a warm welcome home after heart transplant surgery.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

It was a homecoming more than 100 days in the making Friday for five-year-old Jenna Wilson of Laurel.

For more than three months, she has been in the hospital battling a heart condition.  In May, her mom, Jessica Wilson, said her daughter was complaining of a stomach ache so they took her to the hospital.

“We first thought it was appendicitis and then we took her to the doctors and they sent us for a cat scan,” Jessica Wilson said.

But Jenna Wilson's condition was much worse.

“They did a chest x-ray and decided to send us to Batson,” Jessica Wilson said. 

Jenna Wilson's heart and organs were beginning to fail, so she needed a heart transplant.

“(Doctors) told us she’s either going to get better, she’s going to need some medication, she’s going to need a heart transplant or she possibly could not make it, “Jessica Wilson said. 

After seven open heart surgeries, Jenna received a miracle when she was granted a heart transplant.

“It’s a miracle, an absolute miracle, there’s no other way to describe it other than that,” Jessica Wilson said.

After all she has endured, Jenna Wilson is doing well. She still has limited abilities, but her mother said she will still get to be a normal kid.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly