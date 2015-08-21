Hurricane Danny now Category 3, Major Hurricane

The National Hurricane Center Atlantic Ops twitter account confirmed that the Hurricane Hunters found sufficient evidence to upgrade Hurricane Danny to a Category 3 storm. While the storm is still expected to weaken during the next 36 hours as it encounters both dry air and wind shear, the Hurricane Center confirms it now has winds in excess of 115mph.

The official update:

2:00 PM AST Fri Aug 21

Location: 14.3°N 48.6°W

Moving: WNW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 974 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph.

For more information, forecast track data, wind fields and satellite loops check this out: http://nickelblock.com/?p=16157