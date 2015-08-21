Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms again today.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some of the thunderstorms may reach severe limits with dangerous lightning, small hail and strong gusty winds.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy and hot for the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

A cold front may actually bring some cooler and drier weather early next week!

Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather