Exploring past El Nino climatology

HATTIESBUG, MS (WDAM) - With a strengthening El Nino along the equatorial Pacific, the weather around the Pine Belt will be shifting slightly. Generally the development of an El Nino more than 3,000 miles away often means cooler wetter winters for us. It can also diminish out threat for severe weather.

Fun Fact: The kids starting their Senior year of high school right now have lived a vast majority of their lives, 14 total years, in either a neutral-phase or La Nina. So most of the soon-to-be voting, working, and ever-day-adults don't have much experience with what an El Nino actually means.

So here is a look at a few past El Nino events and what happened to the weather in the Pine Belt: http://nickelblock.com/?p=16131