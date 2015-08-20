Forecast: Don't put the umbrella away just yet.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in around 70.

A chance for more showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs around 90.

The weekend will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid 90s with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

We are still tracking Danny and will keep you updated.

