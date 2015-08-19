Local jewelry store offering free jewelry…sort of - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local jewelry store offering free jewelry…sort of

PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

If you’re looking for a diamond ring or a shiny gold necklace, now is the time to get it, and you could possibly get it for free.

In anticipation of the big game between Southern Miss and Mississippi State, Carter’s Jewelry is running a new promotion where everything that customers buy between August 1 and August 31 gets fully refunded if Southern Miss wins the game.

Store Manager Chea Carter said there’s no price stipulation with the promotion.

“No matter what piece, how much it is, not stipulation. Even when we do our zero interest financing, we can still refund it,” Carter said.

Carter said they hope the promotion gets everyone excited for the upcoming football season.

“We took out an insurance policy that covers whether they win or lose, we pay the same amount,” Carter said.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

