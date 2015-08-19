Wiggins woman arrested for aggravated animal cruelty

A Wiggins woman was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the Wiggins Police Department, Shelia McCray left a puppy chained up for so long, the chain around his neck grew into his skin.

Police said after getting a tip from concerned residents, they went to the home located on Dora Avenue to rescue the puppy.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, and was later put up for adoption.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.