Forecast: Much needed rain in the forecast.

Looks like a rainy period is setting up for the Pine Belt over the next several days.

This is good news as we do need the rain.

For much of the week each day will feature a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather