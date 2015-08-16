RECIPE: Raspberry sweet tea

In the Mississippi heat, we need all the refreshing drinks we can get. And sometimes, water just isn't enough. Try out this fruity twist on original sweet tea.

You'll need:

4 quarts water, divided

Sugar substitute equivalent to 1 cup sugar

10 individual tea bags

1 package (12 ounces) frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed and undrained

3 tablespoons lime juice

Directions:

In a large saucepan, bring 2 qts. of water to a boil. Stir in sugar substitute until dissolved. Remove from the heat. Add tea bags; steep for 5-8 minutes. Discard tea bags. In another saucepan, bring raspberries and remaining water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Strain and discard pulp. Add raspberry juice and lime juice to the tea. Transfer to a large pitcher. Refrigerate until chilled. Yield: 15 servings.

Editor's Note: This recipe was tested with Splenda no-calorie sweetener.

Source: Taste of Home

