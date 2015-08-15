Single-car accident in Mount Olive leaves 1 dead

A man died early Saturday morning in a single-car accident on Hwy 49 in Mount Olive. Around 7 a.m., a man was heading southbound on 49 in a Chevy truck when his car left the road, hit a culvert and then ended up in a wooded area, according to Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila. The driver was unrestrained and was thrown out of the vehicle.

He was transported to Covington County hospital where he later died. The man is identified as Randy Harvey, 53 of Terry. Daquila said Harvey was driving from Jackson and headed to a construction site in Collins.

