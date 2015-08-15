Tips to keep your pet cool in the heat

With temperatures reaching nearly triple digits in the Pine Belt, pet owners are urged to keep their pets cool.

Ginny Sims with the Southern Pines Animal Shelter said leaving your dog inside a hot car is the same as leaving a child in a car.

Sims said there are warning signs to look out for if your pet has been in the heat too long.

"A sign that your animal is in distress is you're going to be looking for extra heavy panting, maybe they start to get lethargic, having trouble standing up. If it is hot for you and you're feeling the effects, think about your animals too," Sims said.

Sims said temperatures can reach nearly 150 degrees inside a vehicle. She recommended keeping dogs off pavement and concrete that is too hot.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.