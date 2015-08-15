Adoption special held at Southern Pines Animal Shelter

A number of cute puppies and kittens now have new homes thanks to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

The shelter is hosting an adoption special weekend where the adoption fees are either reduced or waived for dogs and kittens.

Manager Ginny Sims said the shelter is very busy during the summer months. She encourages all pet loves to come out and adopt or foster a pet.

“If you’re looking to adopt, we invite you to come on down to meet animals,” Sims said. “When you find your perfect match, we have a really short adoption profile, and we will walk you through the rest of the process. It can all be done in the same day.”

The shelter is also in need of canned dog and cat food.

