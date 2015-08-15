RECIPE: Triple threat grilled cheese - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

This grilled cheese will apparently knock your socks off with the combination of Parmesan, cheddar and Gouda cheese. 

You'll need: 

  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan, minced
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 4 extra large pieces of sourdough (or 8 regular sized pieces of bread)
  • 4 thick slices sharp cheddar
  • 4 thick slices Gouda

Directions:

  • Combine Parmesan and mayonnaise. Spread evenly over one side of each slice of bread.
  • On hot panini or stovetop grill, place bread with Parmesan and mayonnaise side down on hot surface. Layer with slices of cheddar and gouda. Top with remaining piece of bread, Parmesan and mayonnaise side up.
  • Grill on both sides until cheese has melted and Parmesan is a golden brown.

