Cinnabon holds grand opening at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg

The sweet smell of cinnamon filled the air at Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg Friday for the grand opening of Cinnabon.

The store opened on July 3, but wanted to properly welcome shoppers with a fun celebration.

Shoppers were treated to a free MiniBon, Cinnabon swag, and a chance to win a free Cinnabon for a year.

Owner John Wells said he was excited for Hattiesburg to host the first ever Cinnabon in Mississippi.

“Hattiesburg is like the center for all kind of great communities, places like Purvis and Petal and all these great places that are around Hattiesburg, and with USM being here and just the really great hometown feel of Hattiesburg, it just seemed like the place to be,” Wells said.

Cinabbon was founded back in 1985. They currently have locations around the world.

