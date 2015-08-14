Viral drive-thru singing sensation jailed for DUI - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Viral drive-thru singing sensation jailed for DUI

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A singing sensation whose singing drive thru order went viral last week was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence. 

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Chase Carter was driving on Hardy Street around 2:45 a.m. when he hit a person who was helping push a disabled car near 29th Avenue.

Police said Carter left the scene after hitting the victim, and was found shortly after in his car at 116 36th Ave. 

The victim did survive, but was taken to Forrest General Hospital with severe leg injuries.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff's Office website, Carter is charged with leaving the scene of an accident in a vehicle that caused death, disfigurement or mutilation.

He was also speeding, and had his driver's license suspended.

Carter is classified as a felony inmate.  

There is no court date or bond listed at this time.

    A Hattiesburg native decided to put a musical twist to a drive-thru window order in this viral video. Chase Carter used his silky smooth voice to sing his order through the speaker at McDonald's. His improvised lyrics are hysterical, even making the employee giggle a few times. Needless to say, we believe you will enjoy this video as much as the woman behind the speaker did. Mobile viewers, watch video here. Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserve...More >>
