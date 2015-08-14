Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot today.

Another mostly sunny and hot day today with highs in the mid 90s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather