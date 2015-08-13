#NickKnowsNASA: The RS-25 rocket test - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

#NickKnowsNASA: The RS-25 rocket test

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WDAM) -

Bay St. Louis, MS (WDAM) - Well, that was cool. NASA tested its RS-25 rocket Thursday at the Stennis Space Center. The day also included a special tour given to a select group of social media gurus. Forty people, myself included (though, I'm not sure why I was selected), from across the country, were chosen to tour the facility and watch the RS-25 rocket test.

The RS-25 rocket, made by Aerojet Rocketdyne, is the most dependable rocket engine created. It has sent more than 130 astronauts into space. Tests on Thursday are to make certain they continue to track improvements and ensure the engines safety. 

Let me tell you, the test was intense. It was so loud we were given ear plugs. And warned that it would shake the ground. 

It shook my face.

Set up less than a mile from the test, the eruption of the rocket sent a shock wave across my chest and rumbled my bones for a shaky 535 seconds. It produced more than 500,000 pounds of thrust and the thunderous roar was enough to take your breath away.

Take a look at some of the great pictures from a day of touring. Plus jump on twitter and read all of the info on the #NickKnowsNASA hashtag!

