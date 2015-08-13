School officials explain brief lock down at South Forrest Attend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

School officials explain brief lock down at South Forrest Attendance School

Crime Graphic Crime Graphic
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

South Forrest Attendance Center was briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon.

A domestic dispute near the campus caused school officials to put the school under a precautionary lock down.

According to Superintendent Brian Freeman says nothing happened at the school.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly