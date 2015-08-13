Forecast: Sunny and hot today.

Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the mid 90s.

Mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain chances increase for the weekend into next week.

