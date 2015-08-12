SLIDESHOW: America's top 25 colleges

Forbes compiled a list of the top colleges in America for its seventh year in a row and in 2015, the rankings came down to small, student-centered liberal arts colleges. The website's rankings show an ongoing debate between the worth of liberal arts vs. STEM degrees. Other factors included high student satisfaction, alumni career success and low student debt.

